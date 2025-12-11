Caruso logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and three steals across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 victory over Phoenix.

Caruso returned to action after missing the past four games due to a quad injury. It's been another frustrating season for Caruso, having missed nine games due to various injuries. At this stage, it is likely he will continue to deal with injury-related absences for the foreseeable future, given it has been a growing trend over the past few years. With that said, he can be utilized for streaming purposes when healthy, for anyone needing a boost in steals.