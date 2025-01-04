The Thunder assigned Carlson to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Carlson will be available for Saturday's G League matchup with the Valley Suns. However, Carlson will likely rejoin the Thunder ahead of Sunday's NBA contest against the Celtics.
More News
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Returns from G League•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Assigned to G League•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Back with parent club•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Sent to G League•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Rejoins parent club•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Makes return in garbage time•