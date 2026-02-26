Thunder's Branden Carlson: Leaves early with back issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to low back soreness, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.
Carlson tweaked his back during the first quarter and will end the game with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists in four minutes. The second-year center previously missed the Thunder's final game before the All-Star break due to a similar injury, but he was available for each of Oklahoma City's first three contests of the second half.
