Carlson (calf) contributed 17 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and nine rebounds across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 116-112 preseason win over the Bucks.

Carlson returned from a three-game absence and led the Thunder's second unit in scoring against Milwaukee. The big man also finished as the team's second-leading rebounder. Carlson is on a two-way contract and is likely to spend most of his time with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in the 2025-26 campaign.