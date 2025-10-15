Thunder's Branden Carlson: Nears double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson (calf) contributed 17 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and nine rebounds across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 116-112 preseason win over the Bucks.
Carlson returned from a three-game absence and led the Thunder's second unit in scoring against Milwaukee. The big man also finished as the team's second-leading rebounder. Carlson is on a two-way contract and is likely to spend most of his time with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in the 2025-26 campaign.
