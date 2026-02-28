Carlson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks

Carlson will miss a third consecutive contest after exiting Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to low back soreness. The second-year center has struggled with back issues recently, as he also missed the final game before the All-Star break due to spasms in the same area. With Carlson sidelined, Oklahoma City will continue to lean on Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein to handle the bulk of the minutes in the frontcourt.