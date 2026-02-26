Thunder's Branden Carlson: Remaining sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson (back) is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Carlson exited Wednesday's game against Detroit due to low back soreness, and the issue is significant enough to keep him from taking the floor Friday. His next opportunity to play will arrive Sunday in Dallas.
