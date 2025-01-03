The Thunder recalled Carlson from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Carlson practiced with the Blue earlier in the day but will be back with the Thunder for Friday's game against the Knicks.
