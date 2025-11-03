Thunder's Branden Carlson: Scores double digits in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson ended with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 137-106 victory over New Orleans.
Sunday marked Carlson's fourth time reaching double digits in scoring in his career, and the reason for his extended playing time was due to Chet Holmgren (back) being ruled out and Ousmane Dieng (calf) leaving the game early. If these respective injuries persist for Holmgren and Dieng, Carlson may find himself in a role as the backup big man to Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams.
