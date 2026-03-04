site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-branden-carlson-sitting-out-again | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Sitting out again
•
1 min read
Carlson (back) remains out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Oklahoma City's third-string center will be sidelined for a fourth straight game. His next chance to play comes Saturday against Golden State.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read