Carlson finished Sunday's 131-101 victory over Utah with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 24 minutes off the bench.

Two straight blowout wins, as well as the continued absence of Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), have allowed Carlson to play more than 20 minutes in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and he responded with a solid performance Sunday. The Thunder might be headed for a more competitive contest Wednesday against the Suns, but as long as Hartenstein remains sidelined, Carlson could have some appeal as a DFS punt play.