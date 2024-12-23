site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-branden-carlson-wont-play-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Won't play Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carlson (concussion) won't play Monday against the Wizards.
Carlson has only five NBA appearances under his belt with an average of 3.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read