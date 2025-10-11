Thunder's Branden Carlson: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson (calf) didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Pacers.
Carlson continues to nurse a calf injury, which has kept him sidelined during the preseason. The next opportunity for him to suit up will be Tuesday against the Bucks.
More News
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Held out Thursday•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Scores 12 in SL loss•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Pours in 23 points in SL win•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Inks new two-way deal with OKC•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Career performance in win•