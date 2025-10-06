Carlson won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks due to right calf soreness, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Carlson will miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to the calf issue, and his next chance to play will come in Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets. The 26-year-old center posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 11 minutes in Monday's win over Charlotte.