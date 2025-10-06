default-cbs-image
Carlson won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks due to right calf soreness, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Carlson will miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to the calf issue, and his next chance to play will come in Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets. The 26-year-old center posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 11 minutes in Monday's win over Charlotte.

