Barnhizer recorded 16 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 106-89 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Barnhizer got the starting nod with just nine players available in the second leg of the team's back-to-back set. The two-way player provided a game high in scoring and also tied the game-best mark in rebounds. The Northwestern product is expected to spend most of his time with the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, in the 2025-26 campaign.