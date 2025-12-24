Wallace had four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and two rebounds over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 130-110 loss to the Spurs.

Wallace had arguably his worst performance of the season, as his overall fantasy value continues to fall. In 13 appearances over the past month, Wallace has barely been a top 130 player, averaging 6.8 points, 2.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers. At this point, he should be viewed as an elite steals streamer, and nothing more.