Wallace totaled 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 victory over the Wizards.

Wallace did a little bit of everything during the win, posting decent results in every major statistical category. Wallace should have a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup until Jalen Williams (wrist) returns, at which point he'll be in a tug-of-war for minutes with Luguentz Dort.