Thunder's Cason Wallace: Game-time call for Tuesday
Wallace (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Wallace picked up the injury during Sunday's matchup against Toronto, and he's now in danger of missing additional game action. The team will likely wait to see how he fares during morning shootaround before providing another update on his status.