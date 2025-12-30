Wallace totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 140-129 victory over the Hawks.

Wallace scored a season-high 17 points in his first start since the Dec. 22 win over the Grizzlies. The third-year guard has averaged 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 27.2 minutes per game over his last eight outings (three starts), so his fantasy appeal remains closely tied to swipes as a whole.