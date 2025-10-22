Wallace posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime win over the Rockets.

Wallace logged a whopping 42 minutes in the double overtime victory, seemingly cementing himself as a starter. He led both teams with four steals, continuing his strong defensive production coming off what could be considered a breakout season. Typically available later in fantasy drafts, Wallace could end up being a difference-maker this season given his ability to put up elite defensive numbers.