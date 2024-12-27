Hartenstein ended with 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 victory over Indiana.
Hartenstein held things down in the paint in Thursday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while ending as one of four Thunder players in double figures in scoring in a double-double performance. Hartenstein has hauled in 10 or more boards in 12 outings this season, posting a double-double in 11 of those 12 contests.
