Thunder's Jalen Williams: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Williams will be sidelined for a 15th straight game and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Saturday against Washington, and he can be considered doubtful for future contests until the Thunder provide an update on his status.
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