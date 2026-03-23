Williams (hamstring) is listed in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams initially appeared set to come off the bench in his return from a 16-game absence due to a right hamstring strain, but Rahbar relays that the Thunder had a transcription error in their announced starting lineup. The 24-year-old will in fact return to his usual starting slot at small forward, though he's expected to operate with a minutes restriction in his first game since Feb. 11.