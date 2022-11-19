Williams finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes Friday in the Thunder's 121-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Williams picked up his second start in three games and excelled as a third playmaker for the Thunder behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. So long as the latter two players are healthy, Williams is unlikely to take on a high-volume role for the Thunder, but his all-around game could still make him a serviceable low-end fantasy asset in category leagues in particular if head coach Mark Daigneault commits to giving the rookie 25-plus minutes per game.