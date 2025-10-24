Thunder's Jalen Williams: Listed out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (wrist) is out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Williams' season debut will have to wait at least one more game. The star swingman's next chance to get back into action is Monday in Dallas. Until Williams is given the green light, Oklahoma City will continue to rely more heavily upon Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins.
