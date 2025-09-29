Williams said Monday at Media Day that he still has a ways to go with his wrist recovery, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams (wrist) has been dribbling with both hands and shooting in practice, but it sounds like he's not ready to commit to a timetable. As training camp progresses, it will be interesting to see how quickly he progresses. For now, it sounds like Williams will be questionable for Opening Night on Oct. 21.