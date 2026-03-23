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Williams (hamstring) will be deployed off the bench in Monday's game against the 76ers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams is available to return from a 16-game absence due to a right hamstring strain, though he'll come off the bench for the first time since his rookie campaign. The star forward has appeared in just 26 games in 2025-26, averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.1 minutes per contest. He'll likely operate under a minutes restriction Monday.

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