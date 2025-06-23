Williams closed with 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 103-91 win over Indiana in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Operating as the No. 2 option on offense behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season, Williams was instrumental in Oklahoma City's run to the championship. Playing in just his third campaign, Williams played like a seasoned veteran in his prime, producing averages of 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.7 blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.8 three-pointers across 69 regular-season appearances. As a fantasy asset, Williams managed to return second-round value in nine-category formats on a per-game basis.