Thunder's Jalen Williams: Remains out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Williams is still recovering from a right hamstring strain and is without a clear timetable for a return, though the expectation is he'll be re-evaluated soon. The star forward should be considered doubtful for future contests until Oklahoma City provides an update on his progress.
