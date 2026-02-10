Williams registered 23 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 119-110 win over the Lakers.

The Thunder were fortunate to see the return of Williams with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) sidelined. Although the standout forward was on a mild minute restriction, he made his presence known in his return to the starting lineup after a 10-game absence. Williams will be able to rest his hamstring over the All-Star break, and the Thunder should be back to full strength with their potent original starting lineup when games continue next week.