Williams was selected by the Thunder with the twelfth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Williams was named to the 2022 WCC All-Conference First Team following his junior season. Though older than many other top prospects, Williams has shown upside as a perimeter shooter -- 44.3 percent on catch-and-shoot threes -- and his feel for the game will help him make an impact on and off the ball for an OKC team filled with young playmakers. He should have plenty of opportunities to develop his game for the rebuilding squad.