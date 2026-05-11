Williams (hamstring) is out for Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers.

Williams will miss a sixth straight game due to a left hamstring strain he sustained in Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the Suns. The Thunder could close out the second-round series with a victory, giving Williams extra rest time ahead of the Western Conference Finals. In the interim, Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace are candidates for expanded roles.