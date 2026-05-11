Thunder's Jalen Williams: Sidelined for Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) is out for Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers.
Williams will miss a sixth straight game due to a left hamstring strain he sustained in Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the Suns. The Thunder could close out the second-round series with a victory, giving Williams extra rest time ahead of the Western Conference Finals. In the interim, Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace are candidates for expanded roles.
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