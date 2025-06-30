Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced Monday that Williams will undergo right wrist surgery to address a ligament tear, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Presti mentioned that Williams suffered the injury towards the end of the regular season, meaning he played a full two months with the ligament tear. Presti added that the recovery will be a straightforward process and that Williams will be ready for training camp. There's been talk of a possible mega extension for Williams this offseason, so that's something to keep an eye on.