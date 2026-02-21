McCain amassed 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 105-86 win over the Nets.

McCain scored just two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field in the first half, but he saw increased burn in the second half and made the most of the opportunity. The second-year guard ended with a team- and season-high mark in points, scoring 20-plus for just the second time on the campaign. The 22-year-old has scored in double figures and made multiple three-pointers in three straight games. While he may not have as clear of a path to significant minutes once the backcourt returns to full strength, McCain is certainly making a case to maintain a meaningful role when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) and Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) return to action.