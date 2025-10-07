Gortman logged 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes of Monday's 106-89 preseason loss to Dallas.

Gortman, who is on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Thunder, is considered a long shot to make the final roster. He last featured for the Texas Legends in the G League where he averaged 20.0 points on 45.0 percent shooting, and he showed Monday that he can certainly score at the NBA level.