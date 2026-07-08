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Thunder's Josh Dix: Scores 16 points in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dix tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 103-69 Salt Lake City Summer League loss to the Jazz.

Dix delivered an efficient performance and tied for the game high in points. The 22-year-old wing also matched the game-high mark in triples made. He signed a two-way deal with the Thunder in late June and figures to see most of his playing time with their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, in the 2026-27 campaign.

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