Williams (wrist) underwent a successful planned procedure Tuesday to remove hardware from his initial surgery, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams underwent a procedure in March to repair the scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, and it appears he's making good progress in his recovery. The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $20.01 million extension in October last year that includes a team option for 2026-27. Williams posted 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.8 minutes across 55 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.