Williams was ejected at the 3:00 mark of the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Spurs, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Williams got into an altercation with Justin Champagnie which caused players from both teams jumping in to settle things down and resulted in Williams, Champagnie and Luguentz Dort being ejected. Williams' night will end with zero points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 10 minutes off the bench.