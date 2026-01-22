Williams amassed 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-102 win over the Bucks.

It's the second time in 11 January games that Williams has played more than 20 minutes, and he's produced strong numbers each time -- he dropped 21 points and eight boards on the Grizzlies over 29 minutes Jan. 9. The veteran forward might see more such opportunities as the Thunder's depth continues to be tested by injuries, with Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), Jaylin Williams (back), Jalen Williams (hamstring), Aaron Wiggins (groin) and others all missing Wednesday's contest.