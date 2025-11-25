Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Ready for season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams has missed the first month or so of the 2025-26 season while rehabbing from arthroscopic left knee surgery. He's completed his recovery and will be available off the bench for the Thunder on Wednesday, though his minutes will almost certainly be monitored closely as he acclimates to game action.
