Thunder's Otega Oweh: Selected by Heat, traded to Thunder

The Heat selected Oweh with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Thunder, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Oweh began his collegiate career at Oklahoma before transferring to Kentucky, where he spent the last two seasons. He most recently logged 36 regular-season games for the Wildcats during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 1.8 steals across 32.8 minutes. Although his shooting needs work, he is still capable of making an impact on both ends of the floor. With that in mind, Oklahoma City has one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, meaning Oweh could have difficulty finding consistent minutes throughout his inaugural season.