default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dieng (calf) isn't on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Dieng exited Sunday's matchup against New Orleans due to a bruised calf, but the issue won't force him to miss any additional action. He hasn't contributed much so far this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes (four games).

More News