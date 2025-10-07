Dieng produced 12 points (4-14 FG, 3-5 FT, 1-7 3Pt), seen rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 106-89 loss to Dallas.

Dieng's shot volume was high again during his second preseason game, although he had less success beyond the arc. The 2022 first-round pick will be buried on the depth chart once the season begins, but the Thunder are expected to keep Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren on the bench for most of the preseason schedule, giving Dieng more opportunities with the first unit.