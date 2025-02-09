Dieng (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Dieng will miss a third straight game due to a right calf strain. With Chet Holmgren (rest) back in the lineup, Dieng's absence doesn't figure to have much impact on the rotation.
More News
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Not playing Saturday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Hits for 21 off bench•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Available against Portland•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Misses game with illness•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Returns to parent club•