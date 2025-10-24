Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Plays 15 minutes in 2OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng produced zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 15 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime victory over the Pacers.
After not seeing the court during Tuesday's double-overtime win over Houston, Dieng was part of the rotation Thursday. The defending champs are banged up to start the season, with key rotation players like Jalen Williams (wrist), Alex Caruso (concussion), Cason Wallace (knee) and Isaiah Joe (knee) all sidelined Thursday. When the Thunder start getting healthy, Dieng will have a hard time seeing the court.
