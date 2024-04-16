The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Dieng had a monster outing for the Blue in Monday's 117-100 win over the Maine Celtics in Game 3 of the G League Finals, totaling 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 34 minutes to help lead his side to a G League championship. With the G League season now over, Dieng will rejoin the Thunder for the start of its playoff run, which is set to begin this weekend. The second-year forward isn't expected to be a regular part of Oklahoma City's rotation during the postseason.