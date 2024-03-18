The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Despite this transaction, Dieng is only expected to provide emergency depth for the Thunder. The forward has only one appearance to his name in March and played 12 minutes.
