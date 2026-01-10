Dieng (calf) tallied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one assist across seven minutes in Friday's 117-116 win over the Grizzlies.

Available to play for the first time since Dec. 19 following a 10-game absence due to a right calf strain, Dieng was needed to round out the Oklahoma City rotation while the Thunder were without seven players due to injury. Most of Dieng's appearances this season have come at the end of blowout games or when the Thunder have been down multiple key rotation pieces, so he could see his minutes disappear in Sunday's game against the Heat if one or more of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Chet Holmgren (shins) and Cason Wallace (toe) return to action after sitting out Friday.