Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Starting in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng will start in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, James Plowright of CLTure.org reports.
With the team resting its usual starters, Dieng will join the starting five in Oklahoma City's preseason opener. The 22-year-old forward appeared in 37 regular-season games (one start) last season, during which he averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 10.9 minutes per game.
