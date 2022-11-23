Dieng finished with 16 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 141-92 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Even though Dieng finished as one of the top scorers for the Blue, he was very inefficient from the field, missing seven shots, including five from deep. Expect him to bounce back for Oklahoma's next game Nov. 23 against South Bay.