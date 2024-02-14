Watch Now:

Edwards (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Portland.

Edwards popped up on the injury report with a questionable tag after Monday's game against the Clippers, but it's a good sign that the Timberwolves are allowing him to play in the second leg of this back-to-back set. He had 23 points Monday to go with seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

